BMW Group announces plans to cut carbon emissions of cars by 40 per cent

BMW Group has committed to ‘significantly’ cutting carbon emissions in both the production and life cycle of its vehicles.

Plans reveal the German giant aims to slash emissions by at least 40 per cent by 2030, up from a previous target of a third.

It will attempt to do this through a series of measures, including raising the proportion of recycled and re-usable materials used to build its vehicles from nearly 30 per cent to 50 per cent.

The company is hoping to put around 10 million pure electric vehicles on the road during the next 10 years, and expects at least half its global sales to be in that category as early as 2030.

2030 is also the year Mini will be an electric-only car brand.

Oliver Zipse, BMW Group chief executive, said: ‘We are significantly sharpening our commitment and also committing ourselves to a clear course for achieving the 1.5 degree target.’

This relates to the 2015 Paris Agreement, which committed countries to curb temperature rises to 2C above pre-industrial levels and pursue a tougher 1.5C target.

Zipse added: ‘How companies are dealing with CO2 emissions has become a major factor when it comes to judging corporate action.

‘The decisive factor in the fight against global warming is how strongly we can improve the carbon footprint of vehicles over their entire life span.

‘This is why we are setting ourselves transparent and ambitious goals for the substantial reduction of CO2 emissions.’