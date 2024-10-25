Briefing: Angry car firms, Volkswagen Finance fined and a car dealer bucks the trend

In this week’s Car Dealer Weekly Briefing – the subscriber only newsletter – James Baggott reports on just some of the car firms that have taken umbrage to our stories over the years.

As we celebrated publishing our 200th issue this week on the website, Baggott recounts some stories of car manufacturer bans and angry executives.

It’s not all been bad news over the years though – we’ve also made a lot of people smile with our monthly updates for the motor trade.

Also in this week’s briefing is our editor in chief’s take on Volkswagen Finance being fined, the car dealer results that bucked the trend and why the ZEV Mandate is still causing headaches. Can you guess why?

The weekly newsletter is published every Friday to subscribers and delivered directly to your email inbox. You can also read it on the Substack app.

Also featured in this week’s briefing and getting our editor-in-chief’s take:

Williams Motor Group

Vauxhall

Motorpoint

Fake parts crackdown

MG hottest brand

To read the weekly briefing, you need to be a subscriber on Substack.

Subscriptions to the Substack newsletter cost £10 per month, or £100 per year, and there are discounts for companies who want multiple subscriptions for their staff.

You can sign up to read your first newsletter for free today – visit the Substack website and subscribe.

There’s also a list of the top 10 most popular stories on the CarDealerMagazine.co.uk website this week which always makes for interesting reading as you can see what has piqued everyone else’s interest too.

Find it on the Substack website now.