Briefing: We’re getting car brand names all wrong – but does it really matter?

  • Our editor in chief takes a look at the most important headlines of the week
  • Subscriber only briefing designed for time poor automotive executives
  • It gives you the need to know stories and what they mean to the industry 

Time 10:06 am, September 27, 2024

In this week’s Car Dealer Weekly Briefing – the subscriber only newsletter – James Baggott digests the biggest motor trade headlines in one place.

This week he takes a closer look at the car brand names that everyone gets wrong – and asks: Does anyone really care?

He also takes a look at why MG has been named the most unreliable used car brand, ponders another pause by the FCA on its motor finance investigation and looks at the EV ranges that are most accurate.

The weekly newsletter is published every Friday to subscribers and delivered directly to your email inbox. You can also read it on the Substack app.

Also featured in this week’s briefing and getting our editor-in-chief’s take:

  • FCA extends ‘pause’
  • Carwow’s campaign 
  • Peugeot boss’ challenge
  • Used Car Awards deadline
  • Listers results
  • Thurlow Nunn’s deal
  • Tim Smith’s new role

To read the weekly briefing, you need to be a subscriber on Substack.

Subscriptions to the Substack newsletter cost £10 per month, or £100 per year, and there are discounts for companies who want multiple subscriptions for their staff. 

You can sign up to read your first newsletter for free today – visit the Substack website and subscribe.

Find it on the Substack website now.

James is the founder and editor-in-chief of Car Dealer Magazine, and CEO of parent company Baize Group. James has been a motoring journalist for more than 20 years writing about cars and the car industry.



