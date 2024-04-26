Brindley Group becomes latest car dealer to sign up with Chinese brands Omoda and Jaecoo

Brindley Group has signed a new partnership to represent both Omoda and Jaecoo in the UK

The Wolverhampton-based dealer group will partner with the Chinese brands, both of which are subsidiaries of Chery, from this spring.

The vehicles will be sold from the group’s Cannock dealership as the brands look to follow through on their ‘aggressive’ ambitions for the UK market.

Beginning later in the year, the site will offer a range of electric and petrol models, including the Omoda 5 and Jaecoo 7.

The Omoda 5 is a mid-size SUV, similar to the likes of the Hyundai Kona or Nissan Qashqai, with electric and petrol variants of the available from launch.

Brindley Group says that the car will come with a seven year warranty, as well as an eight year battery warranty, with prices set to start at around £25,000.

Meanwhile, the Jaecoo 7 SUV is aiming to rival more premium brands, such as BMW and Mercedes, and will be launching as a plug-in hybrid.

Commenting on the new partnership Brindley Group’s chairman, Che Watson said: ‘We are incredibly proud and excited to be introducing our partnerships with innovative brands like Omoda and Jaecoo.

‘This is a great demonstration of our commitment to making sustainable vehicles more accessible for our customers.

‘We are looking forward to the road ahead as we continue to work with these new manufacturers.’

The brands’ parent company – Chery – has already signed deals with more than 60 partners in the UK, including Arnold Clark, Endeavour Automotive, Listers, Cambria, Greenhous Group, Peoples, and Martins Group.

Those dealers will take both the Omoda and Jaecoo brands, as bosses even weighing up plans to build a factory in the UK.

Victor Zhang, the firm’s UK country manager, told Car Dealer last month that Omoda and Jaecoo will be run with traditional dealer agreements, not agency ones as the franchise model ‘is a key pillar of our UK plans’.

