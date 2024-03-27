Omoda and Jaecoo brands aiming for 100 dealers and 10,000 sales in UK by end of 2024

Chery is preparing the ground for a rapid rollout of its Omoda and Jaecoo brands later this year by signing up over 60 dealers and confirming an eight-model line-up – it’s even weighing up plans to build a factory in the UK, bosses have told Car Dealer.

One of China’s largest carmakers, Chery has already signed deals with over 60 partners in the UK, including Arnold Clark, Endeavour Automotive, Listers, Cambria, Peoples, and Martins Group.

The dealers will take both Omoda and Jaecoo brands, despite the latter not fully arriving until September, with most dealers setting aside showroom space with existing franchises to display the brand’s products. The showrooms will offer parts and servicing, too.

Omoda and Jaecoo will be run with traditional dealer agreements, not agency ones, confirmed UK country manager Victor Zhang, as the franchise model ‘is a key pillar of our UK plans and a franchised network will gives us a sold foundation for UK development,’ he told Car Dealer.

While it already has over 60 dealers signed up, Omoda and Jaecoo UK Ltd intends to expand the network very quickly during 2024, and is aiming to have 100 dealers and 10,000 sales on its books by the end of the year.

UK executives said around 40% of that 10,000 target is fleet, and they are confident of reaching the sales target due to MG’s recent successes in the market.

One key driver of predicted success will keen pricing. The first model to arrive will a Nissan Qashqai-sized crossover called the Omoda 5, which will launch initially with a 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine in the first half of 2024 and will be joined by a 1.5-litre hybrid early next year.

It’ll be packed with equipment to tempt buyers away from more traditional brands, with features such as dual 10.25-inch screens, 360-degree cameras, electric seats and acoustic glass coming as standard. All cars will also get a seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty.

Despite being a C-SUV-sized offering, the Omoda 5 is expected to be priced between £24,000 and £26,000 putting it toe-to-toe with a Nissan Juke or a Volkswagen T-Cross – two cars from the class below.

Arriving at the same time as the Omoda 5 will be an electric version. Called the E5, it’ll be powered by a 204bhp motor and a 61kWh LFP ‘blade’ battery, giving a range of around 250 miles, and is predicted to be priced between £33,500 and £35,500.

The flagship Omoda 9 will arrive later in 2024 with the 5’s 1.6-litre petrol engine, and a plug-in hybrid with an expected 800-mile combined petrol and electric range will arrive soon after.

It has a more premium look and feel inside and will be priced at the £35,000 mark.

A model to sit between the 5 and 9, called 7, will make it appearance in the UK next year, while a Nissan Juke-sized crossover called 3 will debut in late 2025 or early 2026 with a sub-£20,000 price tag.

The Jaecoo brand will arrive in dealers around September, with the first model being a Hyundai Tucson-sized model called 7. Chery views Jaecoo to be slightly more upmarket than sister brand Omoda, and the 7 reflects this with a large 14.8-inch touchscreen and facial recognition technology. Its boxier design takes cues from brands such as Jeep and Land Rover.

The Jaecoo 7 will arrive initially with the 1.6-litre powertrain, priced around £35,000, with a plug-in hybrid version arriving later.

Cherry intends to bring a larger Jaecoo plug-in hybrid SUV, called 8, to the UK later in 2025, followed by a smaller 5 in 2025.

Along with confirming the company’s model plan and dealer network footprint, Zhang also revealed Chery is considering opening a factory in Europe with the UK high on the list of potential locations.

‘Localisation is something the industry must be doing in the future – it is of great importance,’ he said.

‘The UK has a lot of potential and it has a unique positioning, especially with its universities linked to the car industry.

‘The UK government is showing a positive attitude towards foreign investment, and the UK is a good possibility for us. We are taking this very seriously.’