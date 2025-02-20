Britain’s best new cars named in major UK Car of the Year 2025 awards

The category winners of the UK Car of the Year 2025 awards have been revealed ahead of the overall winner being crowned next month.

The 2025 awards, sponsored by Heycar, sees the winners of six categories named, with these put forward as a shortlist to decide the overall Car of the Year in March. The full list is revealed below.

The overall Car of the Year will be announced on March 6.

The judging panel is made up of 31 motoring journalists from across the UK, one of whom is Car Dealer’s associate editor James Batchelor.

Jurors considered a wide spectrum of cars in the 2025 competition, with a handful of new brands featuring for the first time.

Shortlisted cars had to be launched in the 12 months to December 31, 2024.

Judging was fierce this year, with the winner of the Small Car only snatching the win by a single point.

Heycar’s chief marketing officer Dermot Kelleher said: ‘We are once again delighted to be the primary sponsor of the UK Car of The Year Awards, which, like Heycar, celebrates the quality and breadth of customer choice in the British car market.

‘The independence and integrity with which the winners are chosen aligns perfectly with Heycar’s own values, helping the UK’s car buyers choose the car that’s right for them.’

The UK Car of the Year awards was created in 2014 and consists of a judging panel made up of the UK’s most important and respected motoring journalists. Since 2022, Heycar has been the headline sponsor.

UK Car of the Year 2025 category winners

Small Car – Suzuki Swift

Family Car – Skoda Superb

Small Crossover – Kia EV3

Medium Crossover – Mini Countryman

Large Crossover – Hyundai Santa Fe

Executive Car – Polestar 4

Performance Car – Hyundai Ioniq 5 N