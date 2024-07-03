Log in
Cadre Recruitment – Highly commended Recruitment Agency 2024

  • New business Cadre Recruitment is impressing customers just a year after its formation, scooping highly commended at Car Dealer Power

Time 6:08 pm, July 3, 2024

Cadre Recruitment might be a relatively new name in the automotive industry but it’s been proving it can get the job done in its first year in business.

The team, based in Caerphilly, specialise in recruiting sales people and automotive experts, with more than 12 years of experience in the industry.

Managing director Rory Ellis told Car Dealer: ‘Being highly commended for the Recruiter of the Year award just as Cadre Recruitment turned a year old is an incredible testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion we have for connecting people with the right opportunities.

‘Over the past year, here at Cadre, we have placed many individuals in their dream roles, and we continue to see those thrive for excellence.

‘We have developed many great relationships, which have allowed us as a company to grow and enabled more individuals to find work within the automotive sector.

‘This commendation not only validated Cadre’s past efforts but also inspired us to innovate and enhance our approach to recruitment, ensuring that we continue to contribute meaningfully to the success of Cadre Recruitment and the careers of the candidates we work with.’

It’s focus isn’t just on filling roles at dealerships but finding positive work-life balance for candidates and positions they love.

Ellis added: ‘As we look to the future, we’re optimistic and determined. We see ample opportunities for growth and innovation in our industry.

‘Our focus is on expanding our services, enhancing technology, and building strong relationships.

‘We’re excited about what lies ahead and committed to achieving continued success.’

