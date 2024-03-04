Cambridge Garage Havant is named top Volvo dealership in UK for 2023

Volvo has honoured its top-performing UK dealerships of 2023.

The Volvo Champions Awards, which were hosted by broadcaster and comedian Sue Perkins, saw seven showrooms recognised as the best in their individual region.

Cambridge Garage Havant did the double by being named National Retailer of the Year at the event, which was held at The Rosewood Hotel in London and was previously known as the Volvo Retailer of the Year Awards.

The car dealers consistently exceeded market opportunities and surpassed all targets during a difficult economic period, said the manufacturer.

Volvo added that the teams at each dealership set the standards high, working hard to maintain their impeccable reputations and offering customers a premium and personal experience.

All of the showrooms were recognised for their chart-topping sales figures, boasting high numbers of repeat purchases and customer loyalty. They were also applauded for having some of the highest employee retention rates.

Nicole Melillo Shaw, the managing director of Volvo Car UK, said: ‘Congratulations to all the winners of our 2023 Volvo Champions Awards.

‘I’d like to say a huge thank you to every retailer who represents Volvo Car UK for their excellent work over the past year.’

The full list of winners is as follows:

National Retailer of the Year – Cambridge Garage Havant

Regional Retailer of the Year – Cambridge Garage Havant

Regional Retailer of the Year – John Clark Volvo Dundee

Regional Retailer of the Year – Ray Chapman Motors York

Regional Retailer of the Year – Riverside Volvo Wakefield

Regional Retailer of the Year – Bells Motor Group Bedford

Regional Retailer of the Year – Waylands Volvo Oxford

Regional Retailer of the Year – Mon Motors Volvo Cars Cardiff

Investor Group of the Year – John Clark Motor Group

Consumer Experience Sales and Aftersales of the Year – Lipscomb Canterbury

Direct to Consumer New Car Sales Team of the Year – Riverside Volvo Wakefield

Business (Fleet) Sales Team of the Year – Riverside Volvo Doncaster

Volvo Selekt Used Car Team of the Year – Ray Chapman Motors Malton

BEV Retail New Car Sales Team of the Year – Volvo Cars North West London

Parts and Accessories Team of the Year – Stoneacre Harrogate

Learning and Development Team of the Year – Harwoods Volvo Crawley

Small But Mighty Team of the Year – Volvo Cars Shrewsbury

Pictured at top flanked by Sue Perkins, left, and Nicole Melillo Shaw, right, are the triumphant Cambridge Garage Havant team (from left) managing director Victoria Stringer, head of business Nick Hancock, group aftersales manager Mark Woolven, financial controller Alice Hands, group aftersales manager Joe Barber and business manager Stuart Meldrum