Government legislation released yesterday guiding business on the rules of the second lockdown have confused the picture further for car dealerships.

Car dealerships and their forecourts have been specifically highlighted as premises forced to close from tomorrow under the hastily-written rules.

In its list of businesses to shut, the regulations say: ‘Showrooms and other premises, including outdoor areas, used for the sale or hire of caravans, boats or any vehicle which can be propelled by mechanical means, and car washes.’

Car dealers looking to operate a click and collect model have thus been left confused as to whether this means they can legally let customers on to their premises, including forecourts, to pick up their cars.

Car Dealer has spoken to the legal experts at Lawgistics and CG Professional and both believe that this changes the click and collect model previously thought to be allowed.

They say:

Car dealers must now only facilitate the hand over of a SOLD car to customers – they cannot just take a holding deposit

Cars should be sold remotely via online or telephone completely. The deal effectively needs to be done before the customers sees the car

Test drives will not be allowed

The cars CANNOT be handed over inside the dealership and there remains an argument that this cannot take place on forecourts either

To be on the safe side, dealers should hand over the cars in their service and repair areas which are allowed to remain open

Or deliver the cars to customers’ homes.

Car Dealer will be talking to the team at Lawgistics and CG Professional for a special Car Dealer Live Broadcast at 2pm to discuss these changes. You can watch live on this post.

Lawgistics legal advisors said: ‘The draft regulations leave little room to keep a dealership open in the lockdown.

‘The safe option would be to sell cars distantly and let the customer collect the car from the premises which is not required to close, a car park for example.

‘The draft regulations introduce a fine, of £1,000 for the first offence, if a business carries on trade despite the prohibition.

‘The prohibition in the draft regulations is not what the government has advised to date. The regulations as drafted are certainly at odds with the publicised intention of the government.

‘It may be possible to suggest that an expectation has been created and may be relied upon that car dealerships could still operate click and collect and click and delivery business models in the lockdown, and the regulations would have to be interpreted in a way compatible with the government intention.

‘For now, we have more confusion instead of more clarity.’