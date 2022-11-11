Log in
Wolverhampton Crown Court, via PA, Sep 2011Wolverhampton Crown Court, via PA, Sep 2011

News

Car dealer admits fraud and selling camper van conversion with dodgy brakes and wheels that could have come off

  • Paul Hale, who traded as Kool Kustoms in Halesowen, is prosecuted by trading standards
  • Customer took converted camper van to garage after tyre blew and was told it had major faults
  • Trading Standards was called in and got independent vehicle expert to look at it
  • They said wheel bolts could have come off while the camper van was moving
  • Excessive corrosion was found as well
  • Hale had also claimed the sale was private to make a personal gain and avoid giving refund
Advert

Time 7:44 am, November 11, 2022

A car dealer in the West Midlands has admitted fraud and selling a dangerous vehicle.

Paul Spencer Hale, of Avenue Road, Rowley Regis, who traded as Kool Kustoms in Halesowen and specialised in camper van conversions, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court, pictured, on Monday (Nov 7) in a case brought by Dudley Trading Standards.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of fraud as well as one of selling a dangerous vehicle with defective brakes and wheels that could have become detached while it was moving.

Advert

Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council said the case came to light after the customer had used the vehicle on a day trip and one of the front tyres had blown.

After taking it to a local garage, they were told the vehicle had major faults.

The case was reported to Dudley Trading Standards, which got an independent vehicle expert to assess how bad the problem was.

Advert

The expert said they found it ‘difficult to believe that work of such a low standard was carried out by a professional company specialising in camper van conversions’.

Wheel bolts were too short, making it ‘extremely likely’ that a wheel would become detached while the camper van was moving.

There was excessive corrosion in a large number of areas, a defective horn and an unsecured gas cylinder fitted as part of the conversion.

Hale, 47, admitted fraudulently stating that the vehicle had undergone a professional refurbishment and claiming that the sale was a ‘private sale’ to make a gain for himself and avoid having to refund money to the customer.

He will be sentenced at the crown court on Wednesday, December 21. No details were given regarding arrangements as to bail.

After the case, Cllr Ian Bevan, cabinet member responsible for trading standards, said: ‘This prosecution shows that Dudley Trading Standards will not tolerate traders who evade their responsibilities and risk people’s lives by putting dangerous vehicles on the road.

‘Thanks to the diligence of the garage, the major faults on this vehicle were spotted and thankfully no one was injured.’

According to Companies House, Kool Kustoms was incorporated in September 2020 and dissolved in March 2021.

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51