Car dealer Bowker invests £1m in EV charging infrastructure as it looks ahead to greener future

Bowker Motor Group is looking ahead to a greener future after investing £1m to improve its EV charging infrastructure.

The Lancashire-based firm has outlined plans for as many as 50 new charging points across its network in the coming months.

Chargers have already been installed at Bowker’s BMW and Mini site at Preston Docks with Blackburn to follow suit later in the year.

The charging points are able to charge at either 22kw or 50kw and bosses say the decision reflects the growing popularity of its brands’ electric and hybrid models.

Jonathan Rogan, Bowker’s head of business of the BMW and Mini centres in Preston, said: ‘This is great news for Bowker customers.

‘Investing in new EV chargers helps with three key priorities for Bowker Motor Group. Firstly, we always seek to reinvest in our business to benefit the local area. The new electric chargers will undoubtedly help with that.

‘Secondly, the new chargers reflect a more environmentally-considerate way to power vehicles. We are not surprised by the global popularity of technology that is better for the planet.

‘Finally, by reinvesting, we build a better local economy when we employ the services and expertise of local suppliers whenever we can.’

The chargers are being installed by another Lancashire based firm – Smart EV Solutions.

The latest investment is the newest chapter in a long history of environmental choices for Bowker, who previously had 206 solar panels installed at its Blackburn site, back in 2014.

Since installation, the panels have delivered CO2 savings estimated at almost 500 tonnes. That amount is equivalent to the amount of carbon sequestered by 80,000 trees grown from seedlings during the same time.

The firm also recycles glass, cardboard, and even rubber tyres that are reconstituted, including as flooring for children’s playgrounds.

Main image: Jonathan Rogan