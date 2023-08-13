Car dealer Bowker Motor Group extends partnership with AFC Fylde at Mill Farm Stadium

Bowker Motor Group has announced it has agreed to extend its corporate partnership with AFC Fylde for another two years.

The West Stand will now carry Bowker Motor Group’s name until the end of the 2024/25 season.

This is the stadium’s largest seating area and it accounts for 2,000 of the total 6,000 capacity in the stadium.

Tom Fox, managing director at Bowker Porsche Centre Preston, said: ‘We have a proud and long-standing relationship with AFC Fylde.

‘We are especially pleased to formally continue as sponsor of the Bowker Motor Group Stand.’

Also for Bowker Motor Group and an AFC Fylde supporter himself, Jonathan Rogan, said: ‘The Coasters are a great club with passionate support.

‘They play a key role in the local community. The bond with the community mirrors the success on the pitch, not least last season with promotion to the National League with 109 goals and points to spare.

‘We hope that our support, along with the support of other local businesses, will help to maintain the club on its upward trajectory.’

The partnership between Bowker Motor Group and AFC Fylde originally began in 2014 with sponsorship of the youth team kits. In 2016/17, AFC Fylde moved into their new ground at Mill Farm.

The original agreement in 2016 was AFC Fylde’s first corporate partnership at the new Mill Farm Stadium.

AFC Fylde chief operating officer Craig Dootson added: ‘Our relationship with Bowker Motor Group is a partnership in every sense of the word. Their support goes way beyond a sponsorship agreement.

‘The Bowker Motor Group Stand has become one of the most recognisable in non-league. It’s great news for us all that they will be with us for another two seasons.’