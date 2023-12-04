Car dealer Bristol Street Motors opens new £1m Ford showroom in Newcastle

Car dealer Bristol Street Motors has opened a new Ford showroom in Newcastle following a seven figure investment.

The group has ploughed around £1m into the Scotswood Road site, transforming it into a state-of-the-art modern dealership.

The development is set to create as many as 48 new jobs for the local community, with a wide range of roles still available across sales, aftersales, service and parts.

The new business officially opens its doors to the public today (Nov 4) led by by experienced general manager Christopher Stewart, who previously managed Bristol Street Motors Durham Ford.

The expansion of the Ford branch marks Bristol Street Motors’ growing commitment to the brand as well as another welcome boost to the industry in the north east.

Last week, Car Dealer reported that rival dealer group Lookers has opened a new Nissan site in Sunderland.

It follows Nissan’s recent announcement that it will be building the upcoming electric versions of the Juke and Qashqai in Sunderland.

Robert Forrester, chief executive of Bristol Street Motors, said: ‘This move takes our Ford dealership count to four in the North East, spanning across Newcastle, Morpeth, Durham, and Hartlepool locations.

‘Nationwide, this acquisition enhances our presence to a significant 21 Ford dealerships under the Bristol Street Motors and Macklin Motors banners, stretching all the way from Glasgow to Gloucester.

‘Our continued growth is a testament to our team’s unwavering commitment to service excellence and our loyal customer base.

‘This strategic investment not only allows us to provide more choices and even better service to our customers, but also contributes positively to the local community by creating significant employment opportunities.’