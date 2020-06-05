Car dealership group Inchcape and Japanese car firm Nissan have benefited from multi-million pound tax-payer backed loans.

In a list of the firms that received coronavirus loans cash from the Bank of England, several automotive industry businesses were revealed to have tapped up cash.

Nissan – which has a factory in Sunderland – borrowed £600m, more than double troubled airline British Airways.

Dealer group Inchcape borrowed £100m as it was named as one of the 53 businesses that had borrowed a total of £16.25bn under the scheme.

Toyota Financial Services (UK) plc (£365m), Mitsubishi Corporation Finance PLC (£300m), Honda Finance Europe PLC (£75m) and Alliance Automotive Investment Limited (£20m) were among the other car industry businesses that borrowed cash.

The biggest single loan – £1bn – went to German company BASF, the world’s largest chemicals producer.

The Bank of England’s Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF) was set up to help larger businesses with credit scores through the pandemic.

It complements three other loan support schemes, where the loans are provided by high street lenders, and guaranteed by the government.

Mike Jones, chairman of motor trade accountancy firm ASE Global, pointed out these numbers didn’t include the billions rumoured to be under discussion between Jaguar Land Rover and the government.

He added: ‘The government’s loan schemes have proved a vital lifeline for both automotive manufacturers and retailers.

‘The practical pausing of the industry for more than two months caused significant losses in spite of the government’s furlough scheme.

‘Some retailers, both large and small, have taken advantage of the cheap government loans to also amass a war chest of available funds expecting there to be acquisition opportunities as we emerge from the crisis.’

Even before the list was published, Dame Margaret Hodge, a Labour MP and former chair of the Public Accounts Committee, had called on the government to publish even more data on other loan schemes.

She also said that the government should not lend to companies who might not be paying their fair share of tax.

‘While for many these schemes will be a financial lifeline, for unscrupulous corporations they will be viewed as easy pickings,’ she wrote in a letter to chancellor Rishi Sunak.