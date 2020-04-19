Snows Motor Group’s chief operating officer Neil McCue will be joining Car Dealer Live for an exclusive interview at midday on Monday.

Snows has 50 franchised dealerships, three approved service centres and several used car sites across the south.

Since the lockdown it has furloughed staff and shut its doors, but McCue will chat about how it is continuing to trade in some areas and his hopes for the future.

The Car Dealer Live interview – which you will be able to see on this post at midday tomorrow – promises to be a revealing insight into how the group has coped with the coronavirus crisis. And importantly will look to highlight the positive steps the firm is taking to get back in business asap.

Car Dealer Live – which takes place at midday every weekday – will this week have even more great guests.

Tuesday Heycar chief commercial officer Karen Hilton and Pentagon’s Jonathan Lingham

Wednesday Kia UK aftersales director Chris Lear and sales director Steve Hicks

Thursday Perrys MD Darren Ardron

Friday Peter Vardy Ltd’s Peter Vardy

