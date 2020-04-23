ADVERTISEMENT

Peter Vardy, CEO of eponymous dealer group Peter Vardy will be joining Car Dealer Live at midday on Friday.

Vardy will be discussing how the Glasgow-based company has been managing throughout the crisis, and – with the group helping to create an online car sales platform all of its own – how dealers can get behind selling online.

Across its 20 sites in Scotland the Peter Vardy represents six manufacturers – including Vauxhall, BMW and Porsche – and has its own used car offerings in the forms of the Peter Vardy CarStore car supermarkets, and classic car-focussed Peter Vardy Heritage.

In 2018 it backed SilverBullet – a company specialising in online retailing solutions for dealerships, be it for sales, aftersales or parts – and recently offered a free three-month trial to car dealers currently struggling to sell under lockdown.

Vardy himself has been with the dealer group since its creation in 2006, following a five year stint at the family’s previous business, Reg Vardy, until its acquisition by Pendragon the same year.

