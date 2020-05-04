Romans International’s Tom Jaconelli will be appearing on Car Dealer Live at midday Tuesday.

Based in Banstead, Surrey, Romans specialises in hypercars and high-end luxury vehicles – its current stock including two Bugatti Veyrons, a Ferrari LaFerrari and a McLaren Senna.

Jaconelli and his father Paul recently took the decision to launch their own finance broker: Elev8 finance, specialising in the one-of-a-kind, six-figure-sum vehicles that Romans typically offers.

On the show, Jaconelli will be discussing the impact the coronavirus has had on the business – and what (if any) effect it’s had on price of collectible and classic cars.

To watch the Car Dealer Live broadcast, you can see it here on this post, or subscribe to our YouTube channel and you'll then get a notification when we go live.

If you have any questions you'd like to ask any of the above you can submit them live during the broadcasts or you can send them to us via this website, or our social media channels including Twitter and LinkedIn.

