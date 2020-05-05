ADVERTISEMENT

TV presenter and car dealership owner Mike Brewer will be joining us on Car Dealer Live at midday Wednesday.

Brewer, who hosts the Car Dealer Magazine Used Car Awards annually, runs Mike Brewer Motors alongside presenting Wheeler Dealers on Discovery and will answer our questions in the live video broadcast.

Brewer started off as a car dealer and now splits his time between hosting the biggest classic car restoration show on the planet and running the dealerships with his team in Sheffield and Dunstable.

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ll be chatting about how he started, how his businesses have been hit by the crisis, but importantly his hopes for the future – and why he doesn’t think it’s all doom and gloom.

To watch the Car Dealer Live broadcast, you can see it here on this post (see the video above) at midday on Wednesday, May 6, or subscribe to our YouTube channel and you’ll then get a notification when we go live.

If you have any questions you’d like to ask Brewer, we’ll be taking them live via YouTube during the broadcast.

You can watch all of our Car Dealer Live interviews by clicking here.