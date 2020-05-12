The managing director of Wessex Garages Chris Wiseman will be appearing on Car Dealer Live at midday today.

Following a whirlwind of news for the motor trade over the last 48 hours, we’ll be chatting about his plan to get back to work, his thoughts on the latest announcements and how his business has been coping up until now.

Wessex Garages has seven sites and is part of VT Holdings which owns Wessex, CCR (Mitsubishi) and Griffin Mill – all of which work independently. In 2019 Wessex turned over £151m.

Wiseman has been in the motor trade for 40 years – 20 of which have been with Wessex Garages.

