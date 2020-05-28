Big Motoring World’s founder and CEO, Peter Waddell, will be appearing on Car Dealer Live at midday today.

Waddell started out back in 1986 – trading cars from home, before buying his first premises in Teynham, Kent.

10 years later he had a string of dealerships to his name, and in 2004 took the decision to consolidate them into one site in West Malling – naming it Big Motoring World.

Now, he’s stretched the company’s legs beyond Kent: opening premises in Enfield and Stratford, and even a dedicated preparation centre in Peterborough, with plans for future growth.

Waddell revealed this week that his new online venture, Carzam, will make use of this central location to offer same-day delivery too.

