MARSHALL Motor Group’s commercial director Jon Head and director of operations Jamie Crowther will be appearing on Car Dealer Live at midday.

The pair will chat about how the leading motor group has prepared for the restart and how business looks now dealers have reopened.

Head joined the Marshall family in 2016, when the group bought Ridgeway Group – where he’d been since 2007. Before that, he held the role of sales director for Inchcape’s 14 Mercedes-Benz sites.

Crowther meanwhile joined Marshall Motor Group in 2014, after eight years as managing director of Peter Vardy, and 17 years at its predecessor Reg Vardy.

The duo will be discussing how the group’s dealerships have coped with the eased lockdown measures, and whether the market really has bounced back in the first few days of trading.

To watch the Car Dealer Live broadcast in full, you can see it here by clicking on the main image.

If you subscribe to our YouTube channel you’ll get a notification when we go live with future broadcasts.

Coming up later this week on Car Dealer Live we have:

Tomorrow: Your legal questions answered on Lawgistics Live

If you have any questions you’d like to ask any of the above, you can submit them live during the broadcasts, or send them to us via this website or our social media channels including Twitter and LinkedIn.

Watch all Car Dealer Live interviews by clicking here.