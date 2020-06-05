The legal experts from Lawgistics will be back answering car dealer and garage owners’ pressing questions on our Car Dealer Live broadcast at midday on Friday.

Legal experts from the firm that has been at the forefront of providing help and advice to the motor trade during this difficult time will be giving up their lunch breaks to help give you the advice you need.

We’ll be covering topics including:

Furloughing staff – the ins and outs of the updated scheme

Reserve and collect and consumer rights

Health and safety basics for the restart

Redundancies

We’ll also be taking your questions live during the broadcast, which can be submitted via YouTube.

To watch the Car Dealer Live broadcast in full, you can see it here in the video embedded above.

If you subscribe to our YouTube channel you’ll get a notification when we go live with future broadcasts.

Coming up next week on Car Dealer Live we have:

Monday: Dan Kirby, Trade Price Cars

Dan Kirby, Trade Price Cars Tuesday: Robin Luscombe, Luscombe’s

Robin Luscombe, Luscombe’s Wednesday: Amari Supercars’ Sheik Amari

Amari Supercars’ Sheik Amari Thursday: Anton Kahn & John Marshall, SW Car Supermarket

Anton Kahn & John Marshall, SW Car Supermarket Friday: Nissan UK MD Andrew Humberstone

If you have any questions you’d like to ask any of the above, you can submit them live during the broadcasts, or send them to us via this website or our social media channels including Twitter and LinkedIn.

Watch all Car Dealer Live interviews by clicking here.