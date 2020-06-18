All things Rolls-Royce and Bentley – old and new – will be the subject of today’s Car Dealer Live.

Join us at midday today when we’ll be chatting with Georgina Wood, managing director of P&A Wood.

Based in Great Easton, in Essex, the business has been specialists in Rolls-Royces and Bentleys for over 50 years.

The company opened a new state-of-the-art showroom in 2014 at a cost of £2.5m for its ‘Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London Stansted’ franchise.

P&A Wood is also the only Rolls-Royce authorised ancient repair agent for the UK, and specialises in selling all types of Rolls-Royces and Bentleys with his official heritage status.

Georgina started at the family-run business in 2007 as brand manager and since 2017 she has been P&A Wood’s managing director.

Don't miss this fascinating interview

