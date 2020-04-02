ADVERTISEMENT

Car Dealer Live returns tomorrow at midday with used car dealer Jamie Caple.

Caple runs dealership Car Quay, based in Derbyshire, and is well known in the industry and wider car community for his starring role on television show Used Car Wars.

He also takes an active role in the Car Dealer Sales Facebook Group, a closed group that has become a place for support, advice and some general silliness. This gained him high praise from other car dealers and saw him voted as Dealers’ Dealer at the 2019 Car Dealer Magazine Used Car Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday’s Car Dealer Live, we’ll be asking him for his view on the situation as a small independent, finding out if the Government support is really working and are suppliers doing enough to help small businesses.

We’ll also be talking about what people can – and should – do while their physical sites are closed, and what the market will look like when they can open again.

To watch live, come back to this page tomorrow at 12pm or subscribe to Car Dealer Magazine on YouTube to receive a notification when the show begins.