Here’s who we have lined up to appear on the Car Dealer Live broadcasts over the next few weeks.

Our daily Live broadcasts have already featured some brilliant help and advice since we launched on Wednesday, March 25 featuring legal experts, crisis consultants and the boss of one the biggest dealer groups in the UK.

But for those who want to keep track of who is coming up, here is our schedule for our weekday broadcasts.

Schedule

March 30 Mazda UK MD Jeremy Thomson; Mazda sales director Peter Allibon

March 31 Vertu Motors CEO Robert Forrester

April 1 Lawgistics legal experts

April 2 Imperial Car Supermarket ops director Neil Smith; Steve Young, MD of research group DCP

April 3 CarQuay boss Jamie Caple

April 6 Mission Motorsport James Cameron

April 7 Blackshaws Will Blackshaw

April 8 Lawgistics Live

April 9 TLA CEO Anton Hanley

EASTER

April 14 ASE chairman Mike Jones

April 15 FREE

April 16 Autocar editorial director Jim Holder; editor Mark Tisshaw; managing director Rachael Prasher

April 17 FREE

Previous shows

March 27 Marshall Motor Group CEO Daksh Gupta

March 26 Car Dealer Live 2: Crisis consultants give sound advice

March 25 Car Dealer Live 1: Lawgistics on furloughing staff