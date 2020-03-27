Here’s who we have lined up to appear on the Car Dealer Live broadcasts over the next few weeks.
Our daily Live broadcasts have already featured some brilliant help and advice since we launched on Wednesday, March 25 featuring legal experts, crisis consultants and the boss of one the biggest dealer groups in the UK.
But for those who want to keep track of who is coming up, here is our schedule for our weekday broadcasts.
Remember they start at MIDDAY and you can subscribe to our YouTube channel to get a notification every time we go live.
Schedule
March 30 Mazda UK MD Jeremy Thomson; Mazda sales director Peter Allibon
March 31 Vertu Motors CEO Robert Forrester
April 1 Lawgistics legal experts
April 2 Imperial Car Supermarket ops director Neil Smith; Steve Young, MD of research group DCP
April 3 CarQuay boss Jamie Caple
April 6 Mission Motorsport James Cameron
April 7 Blackshaws Will Blackshaw
April 8 Lawgistics Live
April 9 TLA CEO Anton Hanley
EASTER
April 14 ASE chairman Mike Jones
April 15 FREE
April 16 Autocar editorial director Jim Holder; editor Mark Tisshaw; managing director Rachael Prasher
April 17 FREE
Previous shows
March 27 Marshall Motor Group CEO Daksh Gupta
March 26 Car Dealer Live 2: Crisis consultants give sound advice
March 25 Car Dealer Live 1: Lawgistics on furloughing staff