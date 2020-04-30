ADVERTISEMENT

Autocar and WhatCar?’s team will be appearing on Car Dealer Live at midday Friday to share some of their insights into the market.

On the panel will be Autocar editorial director Jim Holder, Autocar editor Mark Tisshaw and Haymarket Automotive managing director Rachael Prasher.

We’ll be asking them about the big worries consumers have around buying cars at the moment, how they predict the market will be when lockdown is over and how car dealers can ease some of these fears consumers have.

ADVERTISEMENT

To watch the Car Dealer Live broadcast, you can see it here on this post, or subscribe to our YouTube channel and you’ll then get a notification when we go live.

Coming up next week on Car Dealer Live we also have:

Monday: Devonshire Motors’ Nathan Tomlinson; Batchelors Motor Group MD Tony Denton

Tuesday: Romans International’s Tom Jaconelli

Wednesday: Mike Brewer

Thursday: Langley Prestige’s Simon Webb

If you have any questions you’d like to ask any of the above you can submit them live during the broadcasts or you can send them to us via this website, or our social media channels including Twitter and LinkedIn.

You can watch all of our Car Dealer Live interviews by clicking here.