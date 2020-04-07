ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you can – and should – pay commission as part of furlough payments will be discussed in detail on Car Dealer Live at midday Wednesday.

Joining us will be Mike Jones, chairman of motor trade specialist accountants ASE Global, as well as experts from Lawgistics.

Since the government’s updated guidance was released on Saturday – explaining that contracted commission COULD be included when calculating how much to pay furloughed staff – there has still be confusion among dealers as to whether they can pay it or not.

ADVERTISEMENT

We have explained the full guidance here.

And James Baggott has written a comment piece as to why he thinks dealers have a duty to pay it here.

Jones and the team from Lawgisitcs will discuss this in detail and take questions from the audience. These can be submitted via the YouTube Live broadcast.

To watch the live interview, you can see it here on this post or subscribe to our YouTube channel and subscribe and you’ll then get a notification when we go live.

You can watch all of our Car Dealer Live interviews by clicking here.