HMRC has confirmed via Twitter that compulsory commission – those contracted monthly to be paid to salespeople – CAN be included for furloughed sales staff’s wages.

Confirming to Lawgistics solicitor Nona Bowkis via Twitter today, the official channel of HMRC Customer Support, said that dealers should work out the amount of commission to be paid during furlough leave akin to the way they would usually work out annual leave payments.

So that includes any commission usually paid to sales staff including that for selling cars and aftersales products. The test here is commission paid to staff ‘in normal trading conditions’ and contracted. A contract can be verbal.

ADVERTISEMENT

There has been doubt in the minds of dealers since the new guidelines came out from the government on furloughed staff’s pay – with many dealers still refusing to include commission in furlough payments.

Despite experts from the large accountancy firms and solicitors confirming this was fine to do, Car Dealer received a deluge of calls from angry salespeople who had been told they would only receive their basic salary.

Dealers are advised to work out how much salespeople are paid by taking an average of their earnings over the last 12 months – or the same month’s earnings from last year – whichever is higher, and pay 80 per cent of that up to £2,500.

The confirmation from HMRC will give car dealerships comfort and alleviate the stress many salespeople in the industry have been feeling since the announcements have been made.

Yesterday, Car Dealer founder James Baggott wrote a comment piece about those dealers refusing to include commission. He said dealerships had a duty to pay it and look after their stressed and worried sales workforces.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today (Wednesday, April 8), Car Dealer Live will chat to Mike Jones from ASE Global and Nona Bowkis, who uncovered the information, about what this means to dealers. Join us at midday here.

More: Sales staff commission can be included in furlough pay says news government guidelines