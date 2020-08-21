LSH Auto UK managing director Martyn Webb will be appearing on Car Dealer Live today talking about new car sales.

Broadcast live on the Car Dealer YouTube channel (and you can watch it at the top of this story, too) from 12pm, Webb will be chatting with host James Batchelor about a range of topics including new car sales, job vacancies and the firm’s impressive new Mercedes-Benz dealership.

The three-storey Mercedes-Benz of Stockport showroom has been open for over a year and has reported a successful first 12 months. So successful in fact the business is hiring more staff off the back of a bumper few months during lockdown.

The business is operated by LSH Auto UK, which is part of the Hong Kong-based global automotive retailing group Lei Shing Hong, and one of the biggest retailers for Mercedes-Benz in the world.

As it’s a live show, you can post questions during the broadcast or you can email ahead by clicking here.

Mercedes-Benz dealer on the hunt for new staff after ‘unprecedented’ year of new and used car sales