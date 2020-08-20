Our 150th issue of Car Dealer Magazine is now live, and as ever can be downloaded for free!

Complete with a fresh design as revealed last month, the new issue is packed with news, features and road tests.

Inside this month's issue you can read about:

Inside this month’s issue you can read about:

Investigations

This month we’ve got the crystal ball out once again to try and predict the future of used car prices. Experts from across the industry give their thoughts on if or when the current demand will ease.

With the imminent departure of Mitsubishi from Europe, we’ve also take a look at what other brands could be disappearing from our shores in the wake of difficult trading times.

Interviews

We chat with Peter Vardy about the future of car sales, and inspiring the next generation of leaders.

News

As ever, we’ve rounded up the essential bits of industry news into an easy-to-digest package. You’ll find news affecting dealers, businesses as a whole, and the car buying public.

Car Dealer Live round-up

If you’ve missed any of our broadcasts this month – we forgive you – there’s a full round-up of the best bits for you to flick through and watch. This month we were joined by John O’Hanlon, Lawrence Whittaker, Umesh Samani and many more.

Land Rover Defender

Delayed due to the pandemic, the Land Rover Defender has finally been launched – and we’ve driven it. Find out what Darren Cassey made of the reborn legend.

Honda e

We’ve also driven the new Honda e for the first time on British soil. Does it impress, or does that relatively small battery range blunt its appeal?

Gordon Murray T.50

We round-up the best bits of the Gordon Murray Automotive T.50, a new supercar from the eponymous engineer – and creator of the McLaren F1.

Advice

The world hasn’t got any less complicated over the last month, but we’re here to help as much as we can. In this issue:

Can I make staff returning from quarantine list countries take unpaid leave?

Do customers and staff have to wear face coverings in dealerships?

How to polish your CV if you’re facing redundancy

Columnists

James Baggott and James Litton ponder where Mitsubishi went wrong

Big Mike on how cheap used cars could be our saviour

Suppliers

Gallagher discusses how to steer your way through mergers and acquisitions

Autogylm explain the opportunities their uniquely British Lifeshine products

Heycar on how they’re injecting some positivity into car buyers

