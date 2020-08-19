The chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) will be appearing on Car Dealer Live today.

Mike Hawes will be the guest on the show hosted by James Batchelor, which will be broadcast live on the Car Dealer YouTube channel from midday. You can watch it at the top of this story or if you want to get involved in the discussion then you’ll need to head over to the YouTube page.

With new car sales improving since lockdown restrictions started to ease in June, all eyes are on August registrations and the September plate-change – a month that will take on a new significance in 2020.

Has the government supported the manufacturing industry and motor trade enough, are we at a tipping point in the adoption of electric cars and what are the predictions for the rest of the year?

All these questions and more will be put to Hawes at 12pm and you can get involved by posting your comments on our YouTube page during the live broadcast or by emailing in advance.

