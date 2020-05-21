Executives from Korean car brand SsangYong will be chatting to us on Car Dealer Live at midday today.

Managing director Nick Laird and chairman Jim Tyrrell will be chatting to us about how the Korean brand has coped with the crisis and what its plans are for the restart.

As dealers hope to get back to work on June 1 we’ll be talk to the duo about their hopes for the future and how the brand has grown in the UK.

Tyrrell has been in the UK motor industry for most of his career working in various sales and marketing roles at Ford Motor Company, before taking the reigns at Mitsubishi UK as MD for nine years.

He now has various business interests, but has been chairman of SsangYong UK for nearly three years.

Laird has been running SsangYong for nearly two-and-a-half years and has seen the manufacturer increase its representation in the UK considerably.

To watch the Car Dealer Live broadcast, you can see it here on this post, or subscribe to our YouTube channel and you’ll then get a notification when we go live.

Coming up over the next few days on Car Dealer Live we also have:

Friday: Pendragon CEO Bill Berman

Tuesday: Eden Motor Group CEO Graeme Potts

Wednesday: CAP HPI

Thursday: Big Motoring World boss Peter Waddell

Friday: Trust Ford’s CEO and chairman Stuart Foulds and marketing director Julia Greenhough

If you have any questions you’d like to ask any of the above you can submit them live during the broadcasts or you can send them to us via this website, or our social media channels including Twitter and LinkedIn.

You can watch all of our Car Dealer Live interviews by clicking here.