Sherwoods Motor Group managing director Simon MacConachie will be appearing on Car Dealer Live at midday today.

MacConachie has been running Sherwoods for more than 18 years and the group is one of the longest-running in the country representing Peugeot, Citroen and Suzuki and runs its own brand used car stores.

Set up in January 1925, the group runs three sites in Durham, Gateshead and Washington, employees 160 people and sells around 2,500 new and used cars a year.

Currently the group is offering buyers to opportunity to test drive at home, as well as online new and used car sales, which can then be delivered to customers’ homes.

To watch the Car Dealer Live broadcast, you can see it here on this post, or subscribe to our YouTube channel and you’ll then get a notification when we go live.

Coming up this week on Car Dealer Live we also have:

Tomorrow: The team from GForces to guide us on all things online sales.

If you have any questions you’d like to ask any of the above you can submit them live during the broadcasts or you can send them to us via this website, or our social media channels including Twitter and LinkedIn.

You can watch all of our Car Dealer Live interviews by clicking here.