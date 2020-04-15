Experts from car buying website Carwow – including managing director Athena Hubble and the site’s star of YouTube Mat Watson – will be appearing on Car Dealer Live midday Thursday.

Hubble and the firm’s sales director John Miele will be sharing the learnings they’ve gained from Carwow’s operations across Europe and telling you how you can prepare for a bounce back when it comes.

Meanwhile, we’ll be chatting to the firm’s YouTube star, editorial director Mat Watson, about how he thinks dealers can use video to their advantage during this lockdown.

He’ll be giving some practical tips on making great content – and explaining how you could be using Carwow videos to help you sell cars.

The trio have a breadth of experience across the industry.

Hubble was previously commercial director of Zoopla and led the start-up’s commercial functions through to its successful IPO. She’ll be sharing her experience in a range of businesses that have experienced digital transformations.

Watson is in charge of editorial content across all Carwow platforms from the website, YouTube and social media and has achieved one billion views on YouTube.

Watson is a motoring journalist with 19 years’ experience. Prior to Carwow, he was a chartered accountant with PWC and used to audit car dealer groups!

Miele joined Carwow from V-Cars. As Carwow’s first employee (after its founders) he has been on the firm’s journey from the very start.

Among the topics we’ll cover are:

The trends seen in Carwow European operations that UK dealers can learn from

How can dealers prepare for the upturn when it comes

Should dealers be selling cars right now – and if so, how can they do it

What dealers can do to keep themselves busy whilst under lock-down

How dealers use video to offer bespoke information to inform in-market car buyers trapped under lock-down

Using video content to keep customers engaged when you’re not in your dealership

