Vertu Motors chief executive officer Robert Forrester will be interviewed on our Car Dealer Live broadcast at midday Tuesday.

Forrester has been CEO of listed motor retail group Vertu since December 2006 and has seen a large number of changes to the automotive retail industry during his tenure at the top.

His business is best known for operating the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors and Farnell dealerships and the group is the largest operator of Honda dealerships in the UK.

Last year the firm acquired VansDirect for £7.5m, and in January expanded its Yorkshire presence when it snapped up four VW dealerships from Sytner and acquired three franchises from the administrators of Leven Cars Group.

In the Car Dealer Live broadcast, Forrester will chat with us about:

How Vertu has dealt with the coronavirus crisis

The challenges it has faced and how they have overcome them

What there is to look forward to when this crisis is over

What he thinks the government can do to help businesses recover quickly

What his businesses are doing to stay operational right now

How his business is preparing for the recovery – and crucially when he thinks it will come

You can watch the Car Dealer Live broadcast by visiting this post on Tuesday, March 31, at midday.

