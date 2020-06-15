Today on Car Dealer Live we’ll be hearing from ASE Global’s chairman, Mike Jones.

With ASE Global publishing today the average dealer lost £63,000 in April, Mike’s appearance is timely.

We’ll be chatting with him to discover more about the pressures dealers are currently experiencing, what dealers should be doing in light of the furlough scheme changing and his views on business for the rest of the year.

Coming up this week on Car Dealer Live we have:

Tuesday: Redgate Lodge’s Scott Sibley

Wednesda y: Collecting Cars’ Edward Lovett

Thursday: P&A Wood’s Georgina Wood

Friday: Auto Village’s Paul Boyce

