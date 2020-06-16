Today at midday on Car Dealer Live we’ll be talking about used cars with multiple award winner Scott Sibley.

Sibley owns Redgate Lodge, an independent dealership and workshop based in Newcastle upon Tyne.

Having worked in various different roles at hotels to high street retails, Sibley became a well-known entrepreneur in the area before starting his own car dealership 10 years ago.

He runs Redgate Lodge with his wife Jane and they’ve grown the business to what it is today.

The business has won several Car Dealer Magazine Used Car Awards since 2016, with Sibley being voted ‘Dealers’ Dealer’ in 2017.

Coming up this week on Car Dealer Live we have:

Wednesda y: Collecting Cars’ Edward Lovett

Thursday: P&A Wood’s Georgina Wood

Friday: Auto Village’s Paul Boyce

