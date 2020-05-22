Pendragon’s CEO Bill Berman will be chatting to Car Dealer Live at midday today.

The company, which owns Stratstone, Evans Halshaw and Car Store, has certainly had some trouble in recent years and only yesterday announced a £2.3m loss in the first quarter of 2020.

The current lockdown situation has only made things more difficult for the business. Berman will be talking about the the state of the company and what he plans for its future under his leadership.

Berman took over the role of CEO in February this year, after the previous CEO Mark Herbert quit out of the blue in June having been in the role just three months. He had been interim chairman until then.

Before joining Pendragon, he was president and chief operating officer of AutoNation, the largest automotive retailer in America.

He was responsible for its 26,000 staff and the operational performance of the company’s 300-plus new vehicle franchises, including new and used vehicle sales and aftersales.

