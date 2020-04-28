Car Dealer Magazine will be talking to dealers and an expert on how to safely sanitise and prepare a car for sale at midday on Wednesday.

To discuss the topic we’ve got together franchised and independent dealer representatives, as well as Shane Teskey who has developed a clever new solution, called Sany Car, for sanitising cars.

We’ll be finding out how that works, while Renault Retail Group’s Richard O’Brien and Umesh Samani from Specialist Cars will discuss their thoughts on how to properly sanitise a car ahead of sale too.

As the government has confirmed dealers can remotely sell and deliver cars to customers’ homes, and some dealers attempt to set up click-and-collect style solutions, the need to properly sanitise a car ahead of sale – as well as clean any part exchange is greater than ever.

As thoughts turn to returning to work, O’Brien, Samani and Teskey will all give their opinions on how dealers can manage that safely.

To watch the Car Dealer Live broadcast, you can see it here on this post, or subscribe to our YouTube channel and you’ll then get a notification when we go live.

Coming up this week on Car Dealer Live we also have:

Thursday: Phil Raby Specialists Cars’ Phil Raby

Phil Raby Specialists Cars’ Phil Raby Friday: Autocar editorial director Jim Holder; editor Mark Tisshaw; managing director Rachael Prasher

If you have any questions you’d like to ask any of the above you can submit them live during the broadcasts or you can send them to us via this website, or our social media channels including Twitter and LinkedIn.

You can watch all of our Car Dealer Live interviews by clicking here.