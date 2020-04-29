Porsche specialist Philip Raby will join Car Dealer Live at midday on Thursday to discuss how the lockdown has impacted his business.

He started his career as a motoring journalist, writing for dedicated Porsche magazines, before starting his own car dealership.

He still contributes to magazines now but says that the Philip Raby Porsche businesses was a natural progression to his passion.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’ll share some of his experiences about working in a niche market during this time.

To watch the Car Dealer Live broadcast, you can see it here on this post, or subscribe to our YouTube channel and you’ll then get a notification when we go live.

Coming up this week on Car Dealer Live we also have:

Friday: Autocar editorial director Jim Holder; editor Mark Tisshaw; managing director Rachael Prasher

If you have any questions you’d like to ask any of the above you can submit them live during the broadcasts or you can send them to us via this website, or our social media channels including Twitter and LinkedIn.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can watch all of our Car Dealer Live interviews by clicking here.