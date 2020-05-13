Automotive industry analyst Mike Allen from Zeus Capital will be appearing on Car Dealer Live at midday today.

Allen specialties in analysing the listed motor retail groups – including Lookers, Pendragon and Marshalls – and will give us his take on which are best placed to weather this storm.

We’ll be chatting about the future of the motor industry, how the forthcoming recession will affect dealers and delve into his insight into the biggest dealer groups in the UK.

Zeus Capital is an established investment banking operation based in London, Manchester, Birmingham and Edinburgh.

Allen is an experienced analyst, having worked at the likes of UBS Global Asset Management and Numis Securities, before becoming a founding director in the Panmure Gordon Liverpool office.

In his career he has been rated as a top three analyst in the business services sector and has won numerous stock picking awards.

To watch the Car Dealer Live broadcast, you can see it here on this post, or subscribe to our YouTube channel and you'll then get a notification when we go live.

If you have any questions you'd like to ask any of the above you can submit them live during the broadcasts or you can send them to us via this website, or our social media channels including Twitter and LinkedIn.

