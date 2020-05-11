The boss of Renault UK and the head of network operations will appear on Car Dealer Live at midday today.

Vincent Tourette, MD, Groupe Renault UK & Ireland and Louise O’Sullivan, network operations director will join us for a live interview.

The pair will talk to us about how their dealerships have coped with the crisis, what they’ve done to assist them and their thoughts about what the future holds.

We’ll also be chatting about the PM’s announcement last night and how Groupe Renault will be interpreting the rules.

To watch the Car Dealer Live broadcast, you can see it here on this post, or subscribe to our YouTube channel and you'll then get a notification when we go live.

Coming up this week on Car Dealer Live we also have:

Tuesday: Wessex Garages MD Chris Wiseman

Wednesday: Mike Allen, analyst at Zeus Capital

Thursday: Sherwoods Motor Group MD Simon MacConachie

Friday: The team from GForces to guide us on all things online sales.

If you have any questions you'd like to ask any of the above you can submit them live during the broadcasts or you can send them to us via this website, or our social media channels including Twitter and LinkedIn.

You can watch all of our Car Dealer Live interviews by clicking here.