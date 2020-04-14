Founders of the Independent Motor Dealer Association (IMDA) Jim Reid and Umesh Samani will be appearing on Car Dealer Live at midday on Wednesday.

Samani, now chairman of the IMDA, owns and runs Special Cars in Stoke-on-Trent, while previous IMDA chairman Reid is owner of Jim Reid Vehicle Sales in Aberdeenshire.

Both independent car dealers have a wealth of knowledge and will be taking questions live on the show about the changes they have made in their own businesses in the last month in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

In their roles within the IMDA, they have campaigned for the dealer commissions to be included in the government’s furlough scheme and since the clarifications were made confirming this can be done they have been urging employers to pay fairly.

