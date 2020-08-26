New and used car buying website Heycar will be appearing on Car Dealer Live today.

Broadcast live from the Car Dealer YouTube channel from 12pm, the company will be on the air speaking about the last 12 months since its UK launch.

Chief commercial officer Karen Hilton and marketing director Tracy Woods will be also be chatting to host James Batchelor about trading during coronavirus, plans for quarter three, its bold new TV advertising campaign and just how the company can help dealers with quality leads.

Viewers can watch the show at the top of this story from 12pm, or if they want to get to involved with the discussion they can post their comments on the YouTube page (click the title in the video listed above to be taken to the video on YouTube).

Previously on Car Dealer Live – Aston Barclay’s Martin Potter