Car Dealer Live will be all about auctions today as Aston Barclay appears on the show.

Broadcast live from the slightly later time of 2pm, Martin Potter, Aston Barclay’s managing director – customer, will be on the show.

Potter will be chatting with host James Batchelor about trading during lockdown, the auctions market post-lockdown and valuations.

It’s set to be a lively discussion about an area of the motor trade which has arguably adapted the most in 2020.

Viewers can watch the show at the top of this story from 2pm or on Car Dealer's YouTube channel