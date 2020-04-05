Car Dealer Live will be welcoming the founder and CEO of Mission Motorsport James Cameron for a live interview at midday on Monday.

Cameron – who has a fascinating background in the military and automotive industries – will talk to us about what he thinks dealers and the wider automotive industry can do to help communities during the coronavirus crisis.

He’ll also tell us about the amazing work Mission Motorsport does to help former armed forces personnel ‘race, retrain and recover’ through sport.

Cameron and James Baggott got chatting at the outset of this crisis following a post we wrote about how dealers can help their communities, and Cameron has plenty of ideas and advice to add for those businesses looking to make a difference right now.

Cameron joined the Army in 1995, serving 17 years including five operational tours in the Gulf, Iraq and Afghanistan, latterly commanding the Armoured Group in 2010-2011 for which he was Mentioned in Dispatches.

If you want to know more about Cameron and his thoughts on the crisis – check out this brilliant thread of his on Twitter:

COVID-19 Why we are right to be scared, and what we can do about it. A thread. Who the hell am I? I’m a former Army officer who runs a charity these days, and isn’t a scientist. 1/15 pic.twitter.com/MZisrQaZMh — James Cameron (@Tankslider) March 15, 2020

