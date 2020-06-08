Todays’ Car Dealer Live will be all about car sales and car racing.

At midday today we’ll be joined by Dan Kirby, founder and managing director Trade Price Cars.

The Essex-based business has many awards to its name, including Used Car Dealership of the Year (Over 100 cars) which it scooped at last year’s Car Dealer Used Car Awards.

We’ll be discussing what the key is to the firm’s success, what the year has in store and its fortunes on the track with its British Touring Car team.

To watch the Car Dealer Live broadcast, you can see it here on this post, or subscribe to our YouTube channel and you’ll then get a notification when we go live.

Coming up this week on Car Dealer Live we also have:

Tuesday: Robin Luscombe, Luscombe Suzuki

Wednesday: Amari Supercars’ Sheik Amari

Thursday: Anton Kahn & John Marshall, SW Car Supermarket

If you have any questions you’d like to ask any of the above you can submit them live during the broadcasts or you can send them to us via this website, or our social media channels including Twitter and LinkedIn.

You can watch all of our Car Dealer Live interviews by clicking here.