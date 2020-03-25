ADVERTISEMENT

Car Dealer Live today chatted to experts from automotive business consultants Sentience Automotive Solutions about engaging with your staff during the crisis.

In the second edition of Car Dealer Live, we chatted to the firm’s managing director Ali May-Khalil who has been helping many dealers battle the current crisis.

Ali started his career selling Vauxhalls and has worked for dealer groups large and small. He set up Sentience four years ago.

Also joining us for the broadcast were two of Ali’s colleagues: Paul Avison, principal consultant, and Melanie Hayward, automotive consultant, who helped chip in.

In the Live broadcast we discussed topics including:

How can dealers keep their staff engaged during the crisis?

How can garages keep going during the crisis?

Which staff can go into work?

Can staff who have been furloughed still help the business?

