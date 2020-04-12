Ford of Britain chairman and managing director Andy Barratt will be answering your questions on Car Dealer Live at midday Tuesday.

Barratt, who has been with Ford for nearly 25 years and in charge of the brand since 2015, will be appearing on our live broadcast on Tuesday and will be chatting about how the brand has coped with the coronavirus crisis.

Among many other topics, we will be discussing:

ADVERTISEMENT

The steps taken by the brand to support dealers

How the brand has coped with the outbreak of the crisis

What it has had to do to weather the storm

When it thinks dealers will be able to open again

What levels of trade – if any – the brand is managing to achieve

Advice for dealers to prepare for when the lockdown lifts

What steps it thinks dealers will have to put in place prior to opening

Barratt runs the UK’s largest car brand – and currently has the largest car dealer network in the country.

At the start of March, he announced that Ford was cutting its network almost in half.

The manufacturer, which currently has around 400 showrooms across the country, said it is looking to reduce that number to somewhere between 210 and 230 by 2025.

We’ll be asking Andy about that and chatting about the new finance scheme the brand has put in place that gives buyers 6 months off paying.

To watch the live interview, you can see it here on this post or subscribe to our YouTube channel and subscribe and you’ll then get a notification when we go live.

You can watch all of our Car Dealer Live interviews by clicking here.

ADVERTISEMENT