Imperial Car Supermarket operations director Neil Smith and representatives from the RMIF and IDCP will be joining Car Dealer Live at midday Thursday.

Smith – who has recently set up a Linked group encouraging dealers and industry leaders to share best practice during this torrid time – will answer Car Dealer Magazine’s questions about how his firm has dealt with the crisis.

Joining him will be Retail Motor Industry Federation’s head of operations, Stephen Latham, who helps represents the interests of motor industry operators here.

And Steve Young, managing director of automotive research experts the ICDP, who will provide insight into the global picture the pandemic has caused for the automotive industry.

You can watch the broadcast live at midday tomorrow on this post. And we’ll be taking questions from viewers too and these can be submitted via the YouTube video above.

We’ll be covering topics including:

What Imperial has done during the crisis

What Neil is doing to help keep dealers up to date

Furloughed job scheme

The lobbying going on with HMRC to have commission included the furloughed pay

Defferal of VAT payments

Advice on after sales opening

The loans and support available to the industry

New vehicle supply issues

Potential shortage of parts

And much more

It’ll be a busy session with lots to chat about so join us at midday on Thursday to find out more.

Ahead of the broadcast Smith is encouraging dealers and industry peers to join his LinkedIn Group, which he has set up with Armchair Marketing.

